A man in his 70s has died after a serious crash in Yorkshire this weekend.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the Oughtibridge area of Sheffield on Saturday afternoon (Dec 21) following reports of a crash between two cars.

Officers attended the scene in Middlewood Road North, at the junction with Forest Close, shortly after 2.30pm and found a grey Skoda Superb and a white Suzuki Swift had been involved in the crash.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the driver of the Skoda, a 71-year-old man, was treated by paramedics but died later in hospital.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“The driver of the Suzuki remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has now confirmed that a 71-year-old man involved the collision on Middlewood Road North, Oughtibridge on December 21, 2024 has sadly died, as they appeal for witnesses to come forward. Picture: Paul Atkin | Paul Atkin

“We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 595 of December 21. Dashcam footage can be submitted here.