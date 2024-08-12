Man in his 30s dies after getting into difficulties in River Wharfe in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police was called to the River Wharf in Burnsall after reports of a man had entered the river and encountered difficulties.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday (Aug 11) and fire crews later found the body of the man in the water.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 4.39pm today (Sunday, August 11) to reports that a person had entered the River Wharfe in Burnsall and encountered difficulties.
“We attended along with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Our colleagues from the fire service located a man in his 30s who had sadly passed away.
“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are ongoing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. However, there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 415 of August 11.
