Marc racing on ahead. (Pic credit: David Davies / PA Wire)

The 27-year-old will be running in the men’s 10,000m event on July 30 at 12:30pm (UK time), making this his first appearance in the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He was selected for the international sporting event ahead of four-time Olympic medalist, Mo Farah.

But how did he get here?

Athletic Youth

Marc first started running when he was 11 years old, but that wasn’t the only sport he was passionate about as he grew up playing football too. He was a promising football player in the Leeds United academy.

From a young age he was scouted by Tulsa University’s cross country coach, Steve Gulley, who normally didn’t recruit international runners, though made an exception in his case.

In 2012 he was offered a five-year scholarship to study at Tulsa University and moved there.

International success

Marc suffered a seizure four miles into a regular training run on June 5, 2017, and was rushed to the hospital, however, despite the seizure, doctors did not discourage him from racing.

At the 2017 NCAA DI Outdoor Championships event he won the men’s 10,000m with a time of 29:01.54, running the last 400m in 55.44.

He became a double British champion when he won the 5,000m at the 2020 British Athletics Championships in a time of 13 minutes 32.98 seconds.

How to watch him race?