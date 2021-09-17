The new series will include eight couples, with a number of newlyweds from Yorkshire - including electrician and fitness fanatic, Adam Aveling who has been coupled up with Tayah Victoria.
The couples are put together by a panel of experts and meet each other at the altar during their wedding ceremony
When they return from their honeymoon, they live together to test their marriage - and to help them decide whether to stay together or go their separate ways..
Who is Adam Aveling?
Adam, 26, is an electrician by trade, but he also enjoys workouts and modelling in his spare time.
He has been single for seven years - having never had a serious relationship before walking down the aisle - and is now looking for a “cheerful, ambitious” partner with a “fantastic sense of humour”.
He offers health and diet advice on his YouTube channel.
Adam has also amassed approximately 28,300 followers on Instagram..
He has appeared on another dating TV show, Back To Mine, in 2019.
The next episode of Married At First Sight Season Six will be on E4 on September 20 at 9pm.