Daniel McKee and Matthew Jameson. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The series’ eight couples are matched by a panel of experts and meet for the first time at the altar as they pledge to one another to commit themselves to each other for life.

Their marriages are then tested throughout the show, and the couples ultimately must decide whether to stay together or go their separate ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among this season’s couples are Matthew Jameson and his husband, Daniel McKee, who are the first gay couple to ever appear on the show.

Married at First Sight series six started on August 30.

Who is Matthew Jameson?

Matthew Jameson, 39, is a senior charity worker from Leeds who experienced a break-up seven months before joining the show.

He said he applied to the show to find a partner he can build a life and start a family with.

Matthew used to work in the corporate world until his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004.

He was inspired to quit his job and work for a charity to help others who have cancer.