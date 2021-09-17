Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) has started its sixth series, with eight new couples getting hitched.

As the name suggests, the couples first meet during their wedding ceremonies, and then must navigate the trials of married life in a pressurised environment - and see if their relationship can make it.

A number of this season’s newlyweds are from Yorkshire - including Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer - here’s everything you need to know about them.

Marilyse Corrigan

The 36-year-old personal trainer is from Beverley and she has two sons, Calum, 15, and Josh, 13, who she describes as very protective of her.

She has a very sporty lifestyle and has amassed approximately 22,400 followers on Instagram where she shares her life with her fans.

According to her E4 bio, what she looks for in a husband is someone who is her “teammate in life” and who she can “conquer the world with”.

She was ‘scientifically’ matched with former army soldier, Franky Spencer, on the show by a team of experts.

As well as MAFS, Marilyse also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex in 2013.

Franky Spencer

He is the oldest contestant on the show at the age of 47 and is from Leeds.

He was a soldier in the British Army for 15 years, and has since worked in Dubai as a strength and conditioning coach.

He is a self-titled “strong, dominant leader” who would ideally like to find a partner who is happy to give up their life in the UK and join him in Dubai.

Much like his new wife, Franky has a respectable Instagram following with roughly 17,400 so far.