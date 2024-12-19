Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afterall, the friendship group has been meeting there at least once a year for more than a quarter of a century.

Jane met Caroline Velvick, Emmi Checkley, Angela Jasper and Clare Townend at primary school in Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though their jobs and lives have seen them dispersed around the UK, they have remained friends for 65 years and since 1998, have had reunions at YSP, on the edge of Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Friends Angela Jasper, Jane Walker, Clare Townend, Emmi Checkley, and Caroline Velvick. Picture: James Hardisty.

"How we know it’s 1998, April the 18th in fact, is because Emmi is an amazing diarist,” explains Caroline, who now lives in Wetherby. “She writes a diary and has done all her life.

"When we were talking about our latest gathering, she said she would find out exactly when it was (that our group first met there).

"Not only is she an amazing diarist, she keeps information and programmes and flyers about events and places she has been and she has got a 1998 Yorkshire Sculpture Park programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The exhibition on, which we saw, was called Art Transpennine ‘98. It was celebrating the centenary of (Castleford-born artist) Henry Moore and (featured the work of) Austin Wright among lots of other artists.”

The women having their latest reunion at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Picture: James Hardisty.

Emmi has notes from every visit they have ever made. These days, that involves travelling from their respective homes in North Yorkshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire for the cherished reunion.

“It’s such an amazing place to meet. It’s very accessible to us all and it’s always very welcoming,” says Caroline.

“We can sit around a table for ages and talk but it’s also inspirational when you go out for lovely walks in the countryside and see wonderful exhibitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve seen loads of exhibitions and it’s nice to talk about art and almost rekindle our student days discussing what we like and don’t like.”

There’s always lots to reminisce, too, from their carefree childhood days at Polam Hall School. Between the ages of five and 18, the group spent nearly every day in each other’s company.

"We share so much of our past and those days were our formative years,” Caroline reflects. “We know each other inside out.

"So there’s inevitably a closeness because our childhood was very intertwined, we were together all the way through. When we’re together, we have got experiences to remember that we can’t really talk about with anybody else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s warmth and laughter in her voice as she recounts a few of them – making dens in the bushes at the edge of the school lawn, playing horses using the belts of their summer dresses as reins and devouring ‘fairy bread’ (sliced white loaf with sprinkles) at Christmastime.

Then there’s the time, in secondary school, when a lake in the grounds froze over and the girls and their peers played on its surface – until one of their classmates fell in. “We were all summoned into the school hall and quite rightly told how dangerous it was,” Caroline says. “We got up to quite a lot of mischief…

“We feel like we have known each other a lifetime. We have such a huge past history, a huge bond there, that we can’t share with anybody else. Our husbands and families don’t know about that time.”

"It’s lovely to reminisce those happy, carefree childhood memories and keep them alive,” she continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Poor Yorkshire Sculpture Park when we get together, there’s too much laughter. I’m surprised they don’t move us on.”

Caroline got in touch with the park to share the tale of the group’s reunions after seeing a social media post asking people what YSP meant to them.

For the women, YSP is like a magnet that pulls them all back together each year, a central meeting point with decades of memories.

After being in the same class throughout school, Jane and Clare went to study in Liverpool, whilst the others did teacher training, Angela and Emmi in Hertfordshire and Caroline in Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All five got jobs in different places. But every Easter they would meet up for family events in Darlington.

They each have had families of their own – two children apiece, a boy and a girl – and now have 12 grandchildren between them.

Whilst at one time, the way they would communicate between reunions was by letter, these days they are in contact at least weekly, and often daily, via social media messaging.

“We’re all very close and we’ve supported each other through thick and thin,” Caroline says. “All these years down the line, because we know each other very well, they’re always there to reach out to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the women met for their latest reunion on December 12, they had lunch at YSP’s The Weston to celebrate their 70th birthdays.

The space for art, dining and shopping was added to YSP in 2019, twenty years after the women started visiting the park. It’s far from the only change they’ve witnessed.

Founded in 1977 by Sir Peter Murray, today YSP is the largest sculpture park of its kind in Europe, with six indoor galleries and much exhibition space in the open air.

“We’ve watched the Yorkshire Sculpture Park progress and grow,” says Caroline. “We remember being there when the underground galleries were being constructed….