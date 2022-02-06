Mountain rescue volunteer called out to help his own son following bike crash

A mountain rescue volunteer was stunned when he was called out to help his own son following a bike crash.

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:45 pm

A group of mountain bikers were going downhill in Whinlatter, Lake District, when one of them crashed and was knocked out.

The man, aged 42, was unconscious and his pals dialed 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A member of the Keswick Mountain Rescue team recognised the personal details given as likely to be his son - and rushed to get to the scene on January 29, just before 1.30pm.

A group of mountain bikers were going downhill in Whinlatter, Lake District, when one of them crashed and was knocked out

An RAF mountain rescue team who were training in the area also attended, with ten rescuers at the scene.

The team vehicle was able to park close to the incident and on arrival the casualty had re-gained consciousness and was sitting up with a space blanket and warm clothes provided by his friends.

Read More

Read More
Cyclist riding electric bike dies after crash with pedestrian in Yorkshire

After a thorough check over by a team doctor the man was able to walk to the team vehicle and was driven down to an awaiting ambulance.

He was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary at Carlisle for further checks but was later discharged.

Although suffering from concussion he had chosen that day to use a full face helmet which saved him from more serious injuries.

His dad later said: “You never stop worrying about your kids – even when they’re 42."

Lake DistrictRAF