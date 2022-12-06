A man posted pictures on Facebook of Santa riding along on A Rewaco from a German trike company in Leeds which has left locals in stitches.

This Santa was wearing his signature red and white suit, black boots, white gloves and his famous red and white hat. But something was very different; instead of a sleigh pulled by reindeer, he was riding a motorbike through Leeds.

Wearing sunglasses, a big grin and his thumbs up, he is pictured riding past the Facebook user who took to social media to reveal Santa’s double life. The pictures were posted by Chris McCabe who added in the caption: “I think Santa and Rudolph must have fallen out this year.”

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I thought it was ace; he had a ghetto blaster on the back of his bike playing Christmas songs, quite nice to spread a bit of joy, especially with the current situation.”

Santa riding in A Rewaco from a German tike company. (Pic credit: Chris McCabe)

His post received 365 reactions, 39 comments and 27 shares with many responding that they spotted Santa in his vehicle in various parts of Leeds too. Some have said he was also blasting out music as he was riding by - here are some of the comments.

“He was driving round in Leeds light night with music blasting out, it sounded good lol.” - Karen Jones

“Special i think he has needs, he rides around city centre with music blasting some weekends.” - Ctebeh Xamec

“THIS is the kind of thing that makes me smile at Christmas, not posts about how much people are spending.” - Lorraine Noon

“We saw him at Kirkstall Bridge today. He looks great.” - Gayle Eastwood

“He'd be better coming by Jet ski in leeds lol.” - Shawn Williams

“He was by St John's Centre giving chocolate Santa's to the kids this afternoon.” - Lesley Cooke

“Was in the Wortley Asda car park this morning.” - Jessica Hargrave

“We saw him on this on Light Up Leeds night and he was fantastic and put thumbs up to us on Infirmary Street.” - Julie Atkinson

“He's amazing. We found him in Leeds Town and he allowed us to take a picture with the kids.” - Ana Rita Correia

“Saw him while I was in Turtle Bay. Does anyone know what his is name.” - Debbie Wilson

“See this guy flying round often, quite often blasting out queen and classic rock.” - Davey Craker

