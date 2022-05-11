Nicola Wilson: North Yorkshire rider in intensive care after fall during Badminton Horse Trials

European individual eventing champion Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital after falling from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials.

Wilson, who is based in Northallerton, fell towards the end of her cross-country round with JL Dublin on Saturday.

British Equestrian said that she had suffered “several spinal fractures” but did not require surgery.

“Nicola was taken to Southmead Hospital, where she has received outstanding care and attention from the expert team,” BE said, in a statement.

“Nicola is in intensive care, and will be for the next week or so.

“She is able to breathe independently and is talking. She sustained no head injury.

“There are several spinal fractures, but these are all stable and will not require any surgical intervention, but will be managed conservatively.

“Other acute symptoms from the trauma are being managed in intensive care by the specialists at Southmead.

“British Equestrian’s athlete health lead Ashleigh Wallace and chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon have been working with Nicola’s family and the team at Southmead to ensure all medical information is shared fully across the teams so that care and appropriate support is optimised.”

Born Nicola Tweddle, the rider is the daughter of Bedale Hunt joint master Mary Tweddle and was a Pony Club member at a young age. Her husband Alastair Wilson also hunts.

BE added that JL Dublin had returned to Wilson’s North Yorkshire base and appeared “none the worse” for his fall.

“Nicola, her husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to thank the team at Southmead for everything they have done so far,” BE said.

“They feel incredibly supported by their eventing family and appreciate all the well wishes and messages received.”