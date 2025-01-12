Tributes have been paid to a police officer who died after being hit by a HGV when she stopped to help motorists involved in an earlier crash.

At around 8.55am on January 11, PC Rosie Prior - a response officer based in York - was hit by a HGV on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk, after she had pulled over to help other motorists who had been in an earlier, separate crash between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

As PC Prior, the driver and passenger from a silver Audi were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching HGV hit them.

PC Prior and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

PC Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

Her family have described her as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and will be deeply missed”.

Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace. They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.

“Rosie’s response team colleagues in York, and from around the force, are being supported at this extremely difficult time.”