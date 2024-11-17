Police find body in search for missing 46-year-old Yorkshire man

Police who were searching for a missing man after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for his safety have found a body.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal earlier this week to find the 46-year-old man, named only as Paul by the force, after he went missing.

He was last seen at 1.15pm on Friday (Nov 15), and an appeal from South Yorkshire Police said officers were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

As part of their appeal, police described Paul as a white man, of a medium build, who is 6ft tall, with dark hair and a dark stubble beard.

He was thought to be wearing a distinctive burnt orange Parka-type coat with a fur hood, jeans and Adidas trainers, and was known to frequent Tinsley and Kimberworth areas of Sheffield.

A statement from the force on Saturday (Nov 17) said: “Officers searching for missing man Paul have sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Paul. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.