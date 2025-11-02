More than 40 bedrooms could be added to a budget hotel under plans to build an extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council has been asked for planning permission to upgrade the Premier Inn on Wakefield Road in Drighlington.

The addition of 43 bedrooms in a two-storey extension would see the red brick hotel expanded to 103 rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report said an existing single-storey extension would be demolished at the site, which is on green belt land.

Premier Inn in Drighlington.

It said: “Premier Inn has identified significant demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location.

“The extension will be two storeys high and be positioned on the northern portion of the site.”

The hotel, on the site of a former brickworks, was last expanded by 20 rooms in 2015 but remained fully occupied on most days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The hotel is currently operating at capacity and to meet this demand, Premier Inn is proposing to extend its existing hotel.

“It is not viable to serve this specific demand at a different location.”