Premier Inn, Drighlington: Budget hotel in Yorkshire village reveals plans to add extra 40 bedrooms
Leeds City Council has been asked for planning permission to upgrade the Premier Inn on Wakefield Road in Drighlington.
The addition of 43 bedrooms in a two-storey extension would see the red brick hotel expanded to 103 rooms.
A planning report said an existing single-storey extension would be demolished at the site, which is on green belt land.
It said: “Premier Inn has identified significant demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location.
“The extension will be two storeys high and be positioned on the northern portion of the site.”
The hotel, on the site of a former brickworks, was last expanded by 20 rooms in 2015 but remained fully occupied on most days.
The report said: “The hotel is currently operating at capacity and to meet this demand, Premier Inn is proposing to extend its existing hotel.
“It is not viable to serve this specific demand at a different location.”
The council will decide on a full planning application from Premier Inn Hotels Ltd.