Race against time to save Christmas for over 800 children in Scarborough

Despite two mammoth toy collection efforts in the town, the sheer weight of numbers of children to provide presents for is threatening to overwhelm the centre and there is a danger that some children may miss out.

Toys are needed for children of all ages, but in particular, the centre would like gifts for children aged 8-11 and for babies and toddlers.

Recent collection appeals by the Salvation Army in conjunction with the Rotary Club and Joe and Courtney Maw have seen many toys already donated.

Joe and Courtney Maw delivering some of the toys they collected to the Rainbow Centre

These have been distributed across Scarborough and throughout the North Yorkshire East Region.

Rainbow Centre Manager Trish Kinsella said more toy donations are urgently required. She said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of all who donated to the fundraising appeals and for the time they have taken to support the Rainbow Centre.

“We are busier than ever because of the effect of the pandemic on so many people who would never have expected to be in the situation they find themselves in and have to ask for help.

“Last year we did so many but this year is off the scale. We are up to 814 children who all get five or more presents.

“We definitely need more and any help will be much appreciated

“We are as always so grateful for the way people in the community of Scarborough rally round and help.

“Without that help we could not give children the chance to open gifts from Father Christmas on that special day. Many thanks again to all xxx”