There will be more military aircraft flying from RAF Leeming over the next two weeks over Yorkshire - here’s why.

It has been announced on the RAF Leeming Facebook page that there will be increased movement by aircraft taking off from the base from September 16 to October 4, 2024.

The RAF Leeming is a Royal Air Force station and was first opened in 1940.

It was used by both the RAF and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Between 1950 and 1991, it operated mostly as a training base with Quick Reaction Force (QRF) Panavia Tornado F3 fighters based there during the late stages of the Cold War and into the 21st century.

Leeming hosted Ex HADES WARRIOR. (Pic credit: Crown Copyright)

The station was initially opened as a bomber station during the Second World War and in 1943 it was assigned to No. 6 Group RCAF with a sub-station at RAF Skipton-on-Swale.

It has developed into the home of the deployable RAF communications cadre (No. 90 Signals Unit RAF) and the home of No. 135 Expeditionary Air Wing.

A spokesperson said: “There will be increased movement by exercising aircraft operating from RAF Leeming from 16 September to 4 October 2024.

“The Station will be hosting multiple aircraft types for events which will include low and some late flying.

“We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of such events that are additional to our normal flying activities and every effort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum.

“Please note that we are unable to provide information on sortie dates and times. The viewing area is opened at our discretion as staffing permits.”