Reuben: Life in the Dales on Channel 5 has already generated a lot of buzz among fans who have praised Reuben Owen’s work ethic and hailed him an ‘inspiration’ for young people.

The popularity of the show has led to Reuben Owen being named an early frontrunner to partake in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! according to Betfred.

Reuben Owen. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Reuben is currently priced at 5/1, the odds are expected to grow in his favour as he continues to grow a dedicated online fanbase.

Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “Following the successful launch of his new Channel 5 series ‘Life in the Yorkshire Dales’, Reuben Owens’ next career venture could see him gearing up to spend even more time in the great outdoors.