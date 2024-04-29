Reuben Owen’s popular Channel 5 Reuben: Life in the Dales show makes him an early frontrunner to compete on I’m A Celebrity 2024
Reuben: Life in the Dales on Channel 5 has already generated a lot of buzz among fans who have praised Reuben Owen’s work ethic and hailed him an ‘inspiration’ for young people.
The popularity of the show has led to Reuben Owen being named an early frontrunner to partake in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! according to Betfred.
Reuben is currently priced at 5/1, the odds are expected to grow in his favour as he continues to grow a dedicated online fanbase.
Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “Following the successful launch of his new Channel 5 series ‘Life in the Yorkshire Dales’, Reuben Owens’ next career venture could see him gearing up to spend even more time in the great outdoors.
“Leaving life in the British countryside behind for the Australian outback, Betfred currently have Reuben priced at 5/1 to partake in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, with odds expected to grow in his favour as the young farmer continues to rack up a strong following of loyal supporters online.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.