A Yorkshire DJ has reflected on an ‘incredible’ 50 years of fundraising for charities which has seen him work with famous figures such as actor Ken Dodd and Sean Bean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarry Butler, also known as Ricky ‘Stardust’ Butler, started his career playing music in pubs and clubs around Wakefield.

His musical appearances got him noticed by various entertainment companies and over the years he included fire eating into his routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1970s, Ricky felt inspired to help people who were in need locally and regionally and began fundraising for charities.

Ricky with his wife Maria. (Pic credit: Ricky Butler)

The newfound fame over the next 20 years helped him connect with a variety of famous faces and organisations that helped raise awareness and money for the causes while he was working as a DJ.

Ricky, who grew up in Wakefield, has been consistently raising money for charities for 50 years and has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.

Prince Butler, Ricky’s son, said that his passion for fundraising has never diminished over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ricky’s passion for fundraising is as strong today as it was 50 years ago,” Prince said.

Professional boxers Paul Jones and Sugar Ray Leonard with Ricky. (Pic credit: Ricky Butler)

“He believes that small actions can lead to big changes and continues to dedicate his time to making a difference.

“He saw an opportunity to make a difference in Yorkshire and beyond—and has never looked back.”

Yorkshire is a core focus of Ricky’s fundraising efforts, Prince said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His journey proves that with determination, generosity, and a little creativity, anyone can help change lives—especially within their own local communities, which is why Yorkshire will always be at the heart of his fundraising efforts,” he said.

Ricky dancing with BBC's Christa Ackroyd. (Pic credit: Ricky Butler)

“Ricky has always believed in helping those who need it most, especially within his local community. His natural instinct to support others, combined with his ability to bring people together through music and entertainment, made charity work a perfect fit.

“His journey has been filled with incredible experiences, memorable challenges, and the reward of seeing lives changed for the better.”

One of Ricky’s most rewarding experiences was raising money to help take 100 pensioners from St Swivens Sheltered Housing in Wakefield on a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to Buckingham Palace, Prince said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing their joy and gratitude made all the hard work worthwhile,” he said.

Ricky standing next to a Dalek and Tardis. (Pic credit: Ricky Butler)

“Challenges have included organising large-scale events, ensuring fundraising efforts meet their targets, and overcoming unexpected obstacles.

“But through persistence, dedication, and the generosity of supporters, Ricky has continued to make a lasting impact—especially in Yorkshire, where he has always been passionate about supporting local communities.”

Over five decades Ricky has worked with a few famous faces.

“Over the years, Ricky has had the pleasure of working alongside legendary figures such as Sam Neill, Ken Dodd, David Jason, and Sean Bean—plus many more,” Prince said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their support has helped elevate fundraising efforts and bring much-needed attention to worthy causes, particularly those benefiting people in Yorkshire.

Ricky with Mike Tyson. (Pic credit: Ricky Butler)

“One of the standout moments in Ricky’s fundraising career was being part of the 1988 ITV Telethon, a huge national event that brought together celebrities and the public to raise millions for charity.”

Despite suffering from two strokes in the last five years, he continues to do his bit to help local communities.

“Just before the pandemic I had a stroke,” Ricky said.

“When [my wife, Maria] explained about the pandemic and lockdowns I actually thought my life was over but Maria and the family got together to help me through this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started to build TV and film props and we would go to the studio in the garden together to build Star Wars characters.

“[My son, Prince] would put the radio on and we would listen to BBC Radio Leeds Gayle Lofthouse. Believe it or not, Gayle Lofthouse was the start of my recovery from the stroke.

“She was making my mind work again; I started to phone the programme, I got to know her and her producer Emma Forman and they helped me and my mental health.

“It’s been an incredible experience supporting various causes, especially Yorkshire-based charities that directly help local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his charity work, Ricky built props for film and television sets.

“This creative background gave him a keen eye for event planning and production—skills that have been invaluable in organizing successful fundraising campaigns, particularly those focused on supporting Yorkshire communities,” Prince said.

His career in the music and entertainment industry has helped him in his fundraising success.

“Ricky’s career in the music and entertainment industry has been instrumental in his fundraising success,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad