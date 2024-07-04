South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has warned residents in Barnsley Road, West Melton, Rotherham area to ‘close windows and doors’ following reports of gas leak.

Rotherham residents in the Barnsley Road area have been advised by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to close their doors and windows until further notice.

The fire department is working alongside South Yorkshire Police to resolve the issue and in the meantime, a road closure is in place at Pontefract Road between the junctions with Kingfisher Drive and Wath Road in Barnsley.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at a gas leak on Barnsley Road, West Melton, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

“Please avoid the area while crews work with partner agencies to make the surrounding area safe.

“If you live nearby, please close your doors and windows until the incident has been dealt with.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place at Pontefract Road between the junctions with Kingfisher Drive and Wath Road in Barnsley.

“We are supporting South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue following a reported gas leak.