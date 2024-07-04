Rotherham residents warned to avoid Barnsley Road, West Melton following reports of gas leak and urged to ‘close doors and windows’ until incident is resolved
Rotherham residents in the Barnsley Road area have been advised by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to close their doors and windows until further notice.
The fire department is working alongside South Yorkshire Police to resolve the issue and in the meantime, a road closure is in place at Pontefract Road between the junctions with Kingfisher Drive and Wath Road in Barnsley.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at a gas leak on Barnsley Road, West Melton, Rotherham.
“Please avoid the area while crews work with partner agencies to make the surrounding area safe.
“If you live nearby, please close your doors and windows until the incident has been dealt with.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place at Pontefract Road between the junctions with Kingfisher Drive and Wath Road in Barnsley.
“We are supporting South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue following a reported gas leak.
“Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”
