Sam Applegarth: Wakefield Trinity Employee described as “absolute diamond” dies while teaching in Dubai

A 31-year-old man from Wakefield who was “loved by all who knew him” has died while teaching in Dubai.

Former Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation employee Sam Applegarth, of Outwood, worked as a Rugby League Development Officer for the club before moving to teach PE at Penistone Grammar and in recent times he moved to teach in Dubai.

He died on September 19, 2024.

RJ Burgess Funeral Directors announced his death on Facebook.

They said: “Sam of Outwood aged 31 years, tragically passed away whilst teaching in Dubai on 19th September 2024.

“The devoted partner of Anya, dearly loved son of Angela and David, and loving brother of Ben with his partner Heather. Sam will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends and colleagues.

“A service to remember Sam’s life will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 12:50 PM. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Sam will be for Youth Sport Trust & Young Minds, which can be left in the donation box as you leave the crematorium chapel.

“Following the service the family invite you to join them for refreshments at Hark to Mopsey in Normanton. Please respect the family’s privacy at this sad time.”

CEO at Disability Sport Yorkshire and former Foundation Manager at Wakefield Trinity, Craig Shepherd had recruited Sam.

Craig said: “Having had the pleasure of working with Sam at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, he was a key person in the growth of Rugby League in the Wakefield district but also the School Sports Partnership that is the cornerstone of the charity six years later.

“It was inevitable Sam went on to be a massive success in teaching. I only heard the tragic news a couple of days ago and just want to extend my condolences to his family and girlfriend, Anya, at this incredibly sad time. He was so loved by all who knew him. RIP Sam.”

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation also paid tribute to Mr Applegarth on Facebook.

The Foundation posted: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of former employee and friend of the Foundation, Sam Applegarth.

“Everyone at the Foundation would like to send our deepest thoughts and wishes to Sam's friends and family at this time.”