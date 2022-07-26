It doesn’t matter what age you are, the process of dating can feel daunting and the addition of dating apps and online dating makes it even more challenging and overwhelming.

A new study by Compare the Market has revealed the three Yorkshire cities ranked in the top 10 best places for dating over 50, looking at the number of restaurants, bars and cafes, the price of a meal out, city population aged 50 and over and Google searches for popular senior dating apps.

In fourth place is Bradford as the best city for dating over 50, behind only London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Hull comes in eighth place overall with the highest percentage of residents aged 50 and over in the top 10 (35 per cent).

Two in five singletons aged 50 and over in the UK feel confident dating online, with more than 7,000 searches per month being made for popular senior dating apps in Sheffield.

Bradford and Hull were found to be the cheapest places to go out for a meal in the UK, costing just £15 per person on average, compared to £23 in London.

The top 10 cities for dating as a singleton aged 50 and over

Below are the 10 best places for people over the age of 50 to date.

1 - London

2 - Edinburgh

3 - Glasgow

4 - Bradford

5 - Birmingham

6 - Coventry

7 - Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 - Kingston Upon Hull

9 - Luton