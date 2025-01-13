Sinkhole becomes a Yorkshire ‘tourist attraction’ with five star reviews

A sinkhole that opened in December after an underground pipe collapsed has become an unlikely tourist attraction - and even has Google reviews.

Fed up locals living near the gaping hole in West Yorkshire have left a string of tongue-in-cheek five-star reviews about the eyesore.

One wag quipped: "Superb hole. How many it would take to fill the Albert Hall I'm not sure about. But judging from the size of it, it wouldn't take many.

"Make sure you visit this attraction before the council fill it in. The kids were agog at the sight, the missus was crying with joy.

"Well worth a day trip out - and best of all it's free!"

The hole appeared on the A646 Halifax Road, between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, on December 13.

A section of the road was closed and Calderdale Council originally said the road would reopen by Christmas Eve 2024,but this was pushed back.

The council then aimed to reopen one lane using two-way traffic lights on January 13, but the recent cold snap has set workers back.

In a joint statement, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water said the road would remain closed until at least January 27.

Aerial photos taken at the scene show roadworks in place at the site, which was dubbed a 'great family day out' by jokers.

One review read: "Cancelled my trip to Giza."

Another read: "This is the best Hole this side of Hebden bridge!

"I mean I've been to Tod side and the view is nothing compared to Hebden. Five stars! Fantastic, needs a Costa or other chain coffee shop."

Another reviewer joked: "Rumour has it it can be seen from space! Amazing hole! Good job hole!"

The sewer on the road between belongs to Yorkshire Water but the culvert is the responsibility of Calderdale Council.

Both authorities have been contacted for comment.

The hole is the latest quirky tourist attraction turned into a landmark by witty wordsmiths online.

In November, an abandoned car that wasn't moved from a roadside ditch since it crashed in September was likened to an art installation.

And a tree chopped in half by an angry retired couple in a bitter boundary feud was designated a landmark after attracting visitors from afar.

Locals in Sheffield, South Yorks., say rubberneckers still visit their quiet cul-de-sac - where houses sell for around £220,000 - for a good look at the tree.