A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with reports of an assault that left a 74-year-old man with significant injuries.

Following an earlier witness appeal, Humberside Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old is now in police custody in connection with an assault that took place outside a property in Snaith last week (August 14, 2025).

At around 8.45pm, officers were called to reports that a group of around six to eight people, believed to be teenagers, had thrown stones at a property on Court Road in Snaith.

The resident of the property reportedly subsequently came outside, and following a verbal confrontation with one of the teenagers, was allegedly seriously assaulted.

Stock shot of police. (Pic credit: John Devlin)placeholder image
The group are then believed to have fled the scene on foot, and a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his face.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Since we received the report, officers have conducted numerous enquiries including speaking to local residents and reviewing CCTV, and a 15-year-old boy has since been identified and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The teenager remains in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries at this time, and officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information or CCTV footage to please contact us via our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 25*114456.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

