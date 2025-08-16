Humberside Police officers are appealing for information following reports of a serious assault at a property in Snaith.

Humberside Police officers are appealing for information and any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage following reports of an assault outside a property in Snaith on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said: “At approximately 8.45pm on Thursday (14 August 2025), it was reported that a group of around six to eight people, believed to be teenagers, had thrown stones at a property on Court Road in Snaith.

“The resident of the property reportedly went outside and following a verbal confrontation with one of the teenagers, was allegedly seriously assaulted, suffering significant injuries. The group reportedly fled the scene on foot.

“Emergency services were immediately deployed, and a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment to serious injuries to his face.

“One of the teenagers is described as being approximately 15 years old, with blonde hair, 5feet and 6inches tall, and was reportedly wearing a light blue t-shirt at the time of the incident.

“We understand that incidents of this nature may cause concern within the community, but I would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything possible to identify those believed to be involved, including reviewing CCTV footage and house to house enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information, CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dashcam footage that could assist with our ongoing enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 25*114456, or speak to officers when you see them in the area.”