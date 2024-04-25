May 13, 2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the inaugural flight of Britain’s first jet bomber, the Canberra.

At the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum the event will celebrate this milestone of aviation history with a weekend filled with activities for plane enthusiasts including Canberra Cockpit sections, Crew Reunions, Exhibitions and displays about the Canberra, presentations, book signings, a Spitfire flypast and more to be confirmed.

The South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum attracted more than 23,000 visitors during the 2023/24 annual period (April 2023 to March 2024) representing its busiest year to date.

Spitfire aircraft takes off. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

This year also marks the arrival of its first aircraft through the RAF Heritage programme in Hawk T.1 XX238.

The 75th anniversary celebrations for the English Electric Canberra will take place on May 11 and May 12, 2024. The event will also feature a flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft on Saturday, May 11.

There is also a busy schedule of the popular ‘Open Cockpits’ weekends and an event to mark the 25th Anniversary of the museum’s opening at Doncaster over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

In addition to events at the museum, there will also be Cockpit exhibits on the road as members will be travelling to events in Norfolk, Essex, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.