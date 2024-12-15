St Gemma's Santa Dash 2024: Best photos from charity event in Leeds as people ran in Santa Claus costumes through Temple Newsam

The St Gemma’s Santa Dash event returned to Temple Newsam in Leeds where runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes - here are the best photos.

The Santa Dash parkrun took place at Temple Newsam, Leeds, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The runners all dressed up as Santa Claus.

Here are the best photos from the event.

Members of the running charity gathered together.

Members of the running charity gathered together. Photo: Steve Riding

Milly Booth, 13 and Ruby Wilson, nine, from Leeds with their medals.

Milly Booth, 13 and Ruby Wilson, nine, from Leeds with their medals. Photo: Steve Riding

Runners in the park.

Runners in the park. Photo: Steve Riding

Runners passed The Mansion in Santa costumes.

Runners passed The Mansion in Santa costumes. Photo: Steve Riding

