The Yorkshire attraction Temple Newsam will be hosting its first food and drink festival next year that will celebrate cultural diversity, independent businesses and international cuisine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural Temple Newsam Food Festival will be taking place in Leeds on August 16 and 17, 2025 and will bring together international foods, independent businesses, local talent and performing arts.

The event will be set within the picturesque backdrop of Temple Newsam Park and the festival promises days filled with entertainment for friends and families of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Street Food Arena, emblematic of these aims, will feature a variety of global cuisines, cultural delicacies and desserts.

Temple Newsam Food Festival. | The North Leeds Food Festival

Meanwhile, the event’s Artisan Markets will highlight a plethora of small businesses and local entrepreneurs offering freshly-baked goods, quality produce, hand-made crafts, unique experiences, vibrant art, and much more.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a selection of independent bars serving signature cocktails, specialty spirits, fresh cider, and wine as well as cask favourites, lagers, and IPAs.

Assistant festival manager, Izaak Shuttleworth, said: “Leeds has a wealth of fantastic traders and entrepreneurs, and it’s a massive privilege to showcase them in such a historic location. We can’t wait to highlight the very best of what Leeds has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment will also be included at the Live Music Stage where Yorkshire’s most talented local artists, alongside two tribute acts, will headline each evening of the event.

Guests can unravel culinary secrets in the Live Cookery Theatre, where Leeds’ experts and celebrity chefs will lead demonstrations.

The Live Entertainers Stage will also host a variety of performing arts, family magic, and interactive circus performances across both afternoons. Other entertainment include free kids activities, comedy and interactive performers, a fun fair and inflatable land, ‘foodie Olympics’ and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a brand-new event in such a wonderful location.

“It’s been in the works for a while now, so to finally have preparations underway is really exciting.

“Temple Newsam is the perfect setting for a celebration that pays tribute to the rich culture and diversity of the Leeds area.”

The festival will also collaborate with Leeds Mind in continued support of mental health initiatives across the north.