The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will return next year in Yorkshire with the judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood - here is how to book tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 will see four judges Motsi Mabuse, who will be making her UK tour debut, as well as fellow Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood sit at the judging panel for 30 shows across the UK - including here in Yorkshire.

Janette Manrara will host the show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31, 2025 while touring the country. The show will feature a line-up of celebrity contestants from the hit BBC TV series and their Strictly professional dancing partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next series of Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli attend the Strictly Come Dancing. (Pic credit: Lia Toby / Getty Images)

The live tour will encompass all the elements of the television series including the choreography and live music which will be brought into the arenas across the UK.

There is one decision that is made at every show that isn’t on the tour and it is not up to the judges; who will lift the Glitterball Trophy? The judges are there to critique and provide valuable feedback on each routine, but they do not make the final decision. It is in fact the audience who can vote using their mobile phones to decide who they believe is the worthy winner.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit anywhere in the arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motsi Mabuse said: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country - it will be such a joy to be part of that magic - I can’t wait for January!”

trictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour. I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check! I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us - we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”

Anton Du Beke said: “This will be my third year on the arena tour and I really can’t wait. Having all four of the judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun. The scale of the live show is really something to behold and we love it just as much as the audience - it’s a great outing for all the family.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour - it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more FAB-U-LOUS!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans who are interested in buying tickets to the tour can now register for the exclusive venue pre-sale by signing up to the First Direct Arena newsletter.