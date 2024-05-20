Surfers Against Sewage protest 2024: Colourful photos show a group of surfers, paddleboarders and wild swimmers protesting at Scarborough beach

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are some of the best photos of a group of surfers, paddleboarders and wild swimmers protesting against sewage at Scarborough South Bay beach.

The Surfers Against Sewage protests took place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Scarborough South Bay and Saltburn Beach and involved thousands of participants who took to coasts and rivers across the UK.

They were protesting about the state of the nation’s waterways ahead of an upcoming general election taking place in the same year water companies are setting out their investment plans.

These are some of the best photos from the protests in Scarborough.

Protesters at Scarborough (South Bay).

1. Surfers Against Sewage protest

Protesters at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Steve Crawford from Surfers Against Sewage with protesters at Scarborough (South Bay).

2. Surfers Against Sewage protest

Steve Crawford from Surfers Against Sewage with protesters at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Protesters surfing at Scarborough (South Bay).

3. Surfers Against Sewage protest

Protesters surfing at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Protesters in the sea at Scarborough (South Bay).

4. Surfers Against Sewage protest

Protesters in the sea at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.