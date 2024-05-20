The Surfers Against Sewage protests took place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Scarborough South Bay and Saltburn Beach and involved thousands of participants who took to coasts and rivers across the UK.

They were protesting about the state of the nation’s waterways ahead of an upcoming general election taking place in the same year water companies are setting out their investment plans.

These are some of the best photos from the protests in Scarborough.

1 . Surfers Against Sewage protest Protesters at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Surfers Against Sewage protest Steve Crawford from Surfers Against Sewage with protesters at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

3 . Surfers Against Sewage protest Protesters surfing at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Surfers Against Sewage protest Protesters in the sea at Scarborough (South Bay). Photo: James Hardisty