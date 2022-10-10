Sweeping beams of Flamborough Lighthouse have been replaced by static LED lights

But following an upgrade by owner Trinity House, the main and standby navigation lights have been replaced by static flashing LED lanterns.

Since 1925 the system used a rotating Fresnel lens in a bath of mercury.

The latest change is the fourth since the tower was built by John Matson in 1806. Its light source then was an oil burner.

28 February 2019 Flamborough Head lighthouse Picture Tony Johnson.

Plans submitted to East Riding Council state: “Whilst there will be little perceptible change to the light’s appearance (as the mariner views it) from a distance, the new static light will change the character of illumination at closer range, as experienced by the general public. There will no longer be a sweeping beam (‘loom’).”

In the documents Trinity House said the lighthouse, which is controlled from its centre in Harwich, had to evolve if it was to remain fit for purpose.

It adds: “Through adaptation to modern requirements and technology, the lighthouse has a bright future continuing to provide its historic function and that is the very best outcome for a lighthouse.”