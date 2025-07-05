The Dogfather's Graeme Hall is 'heartbroken' as his beloved pet dog passes away

The UK's most well-known dog trainer has shared some heartbreaking news about his dog.

Channel 5's Graeme Hall, aka The Dogfather, said that his “beautiful Jonny,” who was a mixed breed, had passed away.

Graeme, 59, who was born in Selby, shot to fame on Channel 5’s Dog’s Behaving Badly as a dog trainer.

Over the past year, all three of Graeme’s dogs have passed away due to old age.

The Dogfather's Graeme Hall

Graeme posted on social media: “I have sad news to share today about beautiful Jonny.

“After sixteen and a half years of unconditional love, our gentle boy, the kindest soul, has passed away.

“Hopefully, he’s frolicking around now with the rest of the gang in doggy heaven. I can’t quite believe that a little over a year ago we had three dogs in the house, and in such a short time they’ve all gone (none of us outrun old age).

“The place seems so empty without them. Heartbroken.”

The Dogfather: Graeme Hall

Graeme is a familiar face on Channel 5, having trained hundreds of dogs in his career. Earlier this year, Channel 5 aired series 7 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. Graeme has also filmed an Australian edition of his show, as well as, publishing his autobiography.

Graeme urged his followers to appreciate the precious moments with their pets.

He said: “Give yours an extra cuddle tonight. Forgive them their trespasses (they always forgive ours). Make memories and cherish every moment, friends.

