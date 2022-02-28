Dramatic footage shows the moment tractor driver, 64, was saved after being trapped in deep flood water for ten hours

David Jones was unable to call for help after his mobile phone battery died leaving him marooned in a flooded country lane.He had been driving his tractor to collect stone from a quarry near Llandrinio, Wales, when his vehicle got stuck at around 8am on Tuesday February 22.

When his colleagues realised he had not returned to the yard that afternoon they alerted police at 3.40pm.

Eagle-eyed officers from Dyfed-Powys Police spotted David’s tractor from a photograph posted on social media showing the floods.

Officers who spotted the tractor used what3words – a website that pinpoints locations – to guide the NPAS helicopter to the scene at around 5pm.

Footage from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter shows the moment rescuers spotted David wearing a hi-visibility yellow jacket in the cab.

Emergency crews on the ground launched a boat to rescue David and reunite him with his family in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury, Shrops.

Recalling his ordeal, David said: “I was going to the quarry to get some stone.

The rescue took place in the aftermath of Storms Eunice and Franklin

“I was going through the water and it started getting deeper and deeper, so I had to stop or the water could have damaged the engine.

“I was unable to call for help because my mobile phone battery was flat.

“I just had to wait for someone to come looking for me.

“I didn’t turn the radio on because I was worried about the electrics.

“I had my lunch with me so I was okay for food.

“Everyone did an excellent job to find me, it was a big relief to see the helicopter.”

The dramatic rescue took place in the aftermath of Storms Eunice and Franklin which battered the UK last week.

Inspector Darren Brown said: “The tractor and trailer were located from photos and from a whats3words location.

“There had been no contact throughout the day, so we didn’t know if he was safe.