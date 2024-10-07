We asked you where the most picturesque autumn drive is in Yorkshire - here are your suggestions.

There is an abundance of picturesque places perfect for a drive in Yorkshire in autumn where you don’t have to leave your car to appreciate the beautiful views.

Driving through these villages, towns, countryside, estates or along the coast means you can enjoy the trip whatever the weather.

We asked Yorkshire Post readers where they’re favourite drives in the region where they can admire the stunning changing aesthetic of the season.

Members of the public exploring Bolton Abbey. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best autumn drives through Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers

“The Buttertubs Pass between Wensleydale and Swaledale, one of many stunning roads in the area.” - The Townhouse Richmond Yorkshire

“Hutton le Hole over to Lion Inn, Blakey Ridge and down to Castleton or turn and drop down to Rosedale.” - Derick Bailey

“Buttertubs pass or back route to Hawes via Yockenthwaite from Grassington.” - Steve Waldenberg

Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Drive from Helmsley to Stokesley.” - Elizabeth Paterson

“Manningham Lane Bradford after sunset.” - Graham Nightingale

“Outlane to Denshaw on the Nont Sarahs road. Beautiful.” - Gerard Quinn

“Road going to Castle Howard , leading to Whitby. My favourite.” - Paul Cockcroft

“Any route over the Wolds to the coast.” - Margaret Thompson

“Bolton Abbey to Grassington.” - Andy Davis

“Pickering to Whitby, anytime of year.” - Kevin Gray

“Far too many to single out just one.” - Sue Briggs

“Drive past Fylingdales North York Moors on the way to Whitby…” - Paul Davis

“Brighouse.” - Fran Hellawell

“Blakey Ridge from Hutton-le-Hole and Castelton.” - Richy Ogilvie

“Just North of Hutton le Hole heading up Blakey Ridge with the junction to Low Mill in Farndale just visible.” - Rich Oldham

“Middleham to Kettlewell via coverdale.” - John Cale

“Pateley bridge to Grassington.” - Stephen Underwood