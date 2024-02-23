The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From AI to crowdfunding for a Sheffield cinema, and from cycling to films

All Sections
In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.
Tech entrepreneur Nigel Toon is among the speakers at Berwins Salon North in Harrogate this month. He spoke to us about the challenges and benefits of AI.

For almost three decades, it has brought the best and brightest independent and international films to audiences in Sheffield. Now the Showroom Cinema is calling on film lovers to help it replace one of its four digital projectors as it launches a crowdfunding campaign for a new projector.

Val French has helped thousands of women to get into cycling and form lasting friendships. After reaching her latest milestone, she talks to The Yorkshire Post’s John Blow.

Ed was a successful 80s musician and used to a glamorous touring lifestyle. He features in the film anonymously as he gives his own unfiltered account of now living in poverty while he cares for his wife.

A Pandemic film will shine light on the mental health crisis left in its wake. The documentary Pip, Pop and a Pandemic, follows two couples through lockdown and shows how their lives in North East England were turned upside down by a mental health crisis and global pandemic.

