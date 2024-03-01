The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From Emmerdale to the Gentlemen and the Isle of Man to Robin Hood's Bay
Yorkshire comedian Rob Auton has worked for years to make it in stand-up and poetry. Ahead of homecoming gigs this week, he talked to John Blow about his career.
On the small screen actors Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings and Max Beesley chatted about working with Guy Ritchie on his new Netflix series, The Gentlemen.
And sticking with TV, Emmerdale isn’t a soap opera which is scared to confront controversial or important issues and it is now set to explore the nature of coercive control in a domestic abuse plotline involving newly married couple Belle and Tom King.
On our travels and only 25 minutes flight from the UK and around three-and-a half-hours by ferry, the Isle of Man is referred to by its residents as ‘a paradise island in the middle of the Irish Sea’. Liz Coggins reports.
A bit closer to home a vineyard on the North Yorkshire coast has applied to the council for a licence to serve alcohol. We found out more.
