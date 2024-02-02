The Yorkshire Post features highlights: James Arthur's latest album, gardens on the cheap, and an orchestral concert for children in Sheffield
Redcar singer James Arthur has bounced back with his latest album. Ahead of the Middlesbrough FC fan’s homecoming gig, he spoke to Naomi Clarke.
A concert in Sheffield is set to give children the experience of seeing and hearing an orchestra live for the first time. Concerteenies is hosting Stan and Mabel, a musical story based on the book by Jason Chapman, with the well-loved Hallam Sinfonia orchestra. And we had a chat to the conductor Helen Harrison.
For Canadian soprano Rebecca Caine, whose father is Australian and mother English, who was brought up in England and has played in front of audiences north of the Arctic circle, it is quite refreshing to find that her best friends are all from Yorkshire.
York’s first Anti-Racism summit, hosted by the Archbishop of York, brought key figures together last week in the effort to make it an anti-racist and inclusive city.
And finally, with January now finished and the nights beginning to lengthen we looked at how to create a beautiful garden without spending a fortune.
