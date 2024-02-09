The Yorkshire Post features highlights: Top marks for Wakefield Council and Bill Bailey shares his secrets
The head of children’s social care in Wakefield says there is ‘more to come’ despite the council celebrating three of its children’s homes receiving top marks from Ofsted.
We have the lovely story of care home resident Majory Hart whose dementia affects her short-term memory, but a trip to Whitby Harbour for fish and chips unlocks memories and a stream of recollections.
It was an unlikely victory but Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey is now sharing the secrets of his acting and comedy success in a new TV show.
Former England men’s football manager Glenn Hoddle has teamed up on a campaign urging men to get their blood pressure checked.
And finally, one of our biggest read stories this week is this barn conversion for sale near York – it is one of the best you will see
No expense has been in creating Mill Hill Barn, which was originally the threshing barn, granary and cart sheds of Mount Pleasant Farm in the village of Wheldrake near York.
