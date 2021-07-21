A total of 13 full size dinosaurs will be on display at locations across the city as part of the Leeds Jurassic Trail which takes place between July 24 and September.

The Yorkshiresaurus – inspired by Wakefield student Keera Turner’s design – will feature a white rose, a spine of Yorkshire Ys and a rhubarb tail and be located in Leeds Kirkgate Market. It will even utter some classic dialect from God’s Own County.

The animatronic dinosaurs all display lifelike movements including moving heads, arms, tails and even wings, alongside their own roar.

The ground-breaking project which aims to safely support the city’s recovery from Covid-19 is being led by LeedsBID. Partners of the event include Child Friendly Leeds, Leeds City Council, Leeds Corn Exchange, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds Station, Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre, The Core, The Light, Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds and Victoria Leeds, who are all joining forces on the same event for the first time.

LeedsBID chief executive Andrew Cooper said: “It is incredible to see so many partners joining forces on a scale never before seen in the city to create an event experience of Jurassic proportions. By creating something visitors to Leeds city centre can experience over a long period of time and spread out across our stunning city, it means every part of Leeds can benefit while remaining Covid safe.

“There’s a huge amount of excitement building around this free event, so it will be great for the public to see these beasts installed first-hand at iconic Leeds locations. It will encourage people to not only venture back into the city centre, but to explore places they may never have been before and that’s the added appeal of this event.”

A pop up dino shop has already opened its doors and cages to the public inside Trinity Leeds where visitors can also experience a paid for T-Rex ride, while explorers in the Merrion Centre will have the chance to saddle up on a triceratops ride too when the event launches.

Free paper maps that can be stamped after visiting each location and a digital version via a free app with chances to win prizes will all be available to visitors at all dino locations

The full list of dinosaurs includes:

Diplodocus – Briggate

Spinosaurus – Leeds Corn Exchange

Yorkshiresaurus – Leeds Kirkgate Market

Baryonyx – Leeds Rail Station

Stegosaurus & baby – Merrion Centre

Stygimoloch & pachycephalosaurus – St Johns Centre

Dilophosaurus – The Core

Allosaurus – The Light

T-Rex – Trinity Leeds

2 caged raptors – Trinity Kitchen

3 pteranodons flying – Victoria Quarter