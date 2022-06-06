Wakefield itself is “a city but we call it a town,” said Ryan Noble who works at Appletree Community Garden.

But “don’t forget the five towns,” said another local. The district is indeed made up of Wakefield and the Five Towns (Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley, Featherstone and Normanton).

Here’s why you may want to stay in “Shakey Wakey” and the “Five Toons” rather than travel through.

Wakefield city centre

“As the story goes there was a chappa called Waka and that’s where Wakefield got its name,” said 88-year-old Peter Shipstone, a former history teacher.

“It’s a cathedral city and it’s got great views,” added one local.

Wakefield Cathedral is one of the three cathedrals of the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, and one of the 42 Anglican Cathedrals in England.

The Cathedral is a must-see both inside and out and holds a whole host of events and services.

For some locals one of the hidden gems is the stall opposite the Cathedral “with the guy selling hot chestnuts which I used to devour as a child,” said Matthew Gordon who works in Wakefield while living in Leeds.

He insists however that Wakefield is unique in its own right and isn’t just “near Leeds,” added Mr Gordon who was brought up in the district.

But just down from the Cathedral and chestnut stall - which still pops up but now selling sweets and candy floss instead - is the famous (or infamous) Westgate Run.

The Westgate Run is a bar crawl along Westgate consisting of pubs, bars and clubs added Kath Lindley, CEO of WDHCS Charity.

But all those who complete a night out in Wakefield city centre must climb the “lethal” stairs of the famous Pie Shop before staggering home.

“A night hasn’t finished until you get to pie shop,” said Wakefield’s Claire Jaques, 44.

Ms Jacques also recommended the music scene in Wakefield with The Cribs and the indie scene booming in the city thanks to the Long Division Festival.

She added: “You can’t come from Wakefield and not love The Cribs.”

Daneile Moore remembers the 20p entry fee to get into the Maestro Club at “Cas” (Castleford).

“I never went up either until it shut down,” said Ms Moore, who did make it to The Pie Shop in Wakefield.

“We had to go after a night out, and I always knew who'd been because they'd have peas on their shoes.”

The Pie Shop is not the only culinary experience Wakefield is known for but it’s actually part of The Rhubarb Triangle.

A nine square mile area between Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell known for growing forced rhubarb, with the forcing season being celebrated by Wakefield Festival of Food and Drink.

The festival hosts a range of stalls and showcases businesses within the city centre.

Bridget Gill, Charity Manager at Spectrum People added that Pontefract is the place to go for Liquorice too and of course, Haribo. Pontefract also has its own Liquorice Festival.

"Only if you were from Wakey would you know what a vibrant and supportive business community we have. We support each other and do all we can to ensure that our businesses and the people within them thrive,” added Claire Sutherley, managing director of We Are Wakefield.

“It has lots of culture and diverse roots,” said another local.

Other locals recommended Wakefield for its famous attractions such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, National Coal Mining Museum and The Hepworth Wakefield and the lesser known Production Park at South Kirkby.

"One of Wakefield district's best kept secrets has to be Production Park," said Place Manager Lucy McDonald from Wakefield Council.

“An internationally renowned campus for live events, TV, film and virtual production. They've welcomed names such as Little Mix, The Killers and Cirque du Soleil through their doors (and that just recently).

“I love the idea that some of the biggest names in music and live events have spent time in Wakefield. I'd love to know what they think of our place.”

Wakefield also has an interesting history where it is rumoured nursery rhymes such as The Grand Old Duke of York and Here We Go Around the Mulberry Bush derive from.

The Mulberry Bush nursery rhyme was also thought to stem from the mulberry bush that used to be housed in the grounds of Wakefield Prison.

It is at Sandal Castle ruins (The Normans are thought to have completed building the motte-and-bailey castle around 1130) where the Duke of York is said to have marched up.

The castle is known for the role it played in the Battle of Wakefield in 1460 during the Wars of the Roses in which Richard, Duke of York was killed.

Near the Castle is a snicket leading to Wakefield’s first council estate Portobello built in 1921.

“Portobello is home to Manygates Park which has furrows from the time of the Battle of Wakefield, '' explained Sarah Cutts, manager of Portobello Community Centre.

“The area was created as a garden estate model 100 years ago with sought-after social housing, complete with long gardens to accommodate this allotment style way of living.”

Duke of York Avenue in Portobello and the Duke of York Monument commemorates this “often forgotten heritage,” according to Portobello Community Forum, and Edgelands Arts who joined forces to co-create a centenary celebration with funding from Heritage Lottery Fund to research, document, and share some of Portobello’s rich history.

Many people also recommended local legend “Jane McDonald.”