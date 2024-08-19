Three Yorkshire tradespeople secure semi-final places in Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024

Hanna Kalafarska from Doncaster, Luke Thomson from Castleford, and Bingley’s Jamie Cawthraw have secured semi-final spots in the national award.One overall winner set to take home a £20,000 / €20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Hanna Kalafarska a decorator from Doncaster, and plumbing and heating engineers, Luke Thomson from Castleford and Jamie Cawthraw from Bingley, have reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Hanna, 37, who owns Colour Coated Restorations has more than 8 years’ experience working in the trade and was nominated by Harrie Interiors, a fellow decorator. Hanna’s expertise and passion shone through in the initial application, which secured her a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Since moving to the UK from Poland 17 years ago, Hanna has worked tirelessly to raise the standards of her industry to restore the reputation of decorating as a trade. She champions restoration and preservation of historic and period buildings and is a big advocate for education and skills improvement.

Luke, 36 who works for Morgan Sindall Property Services, has more than 18 years’ experience working in the trade. He has dedicated a lot of his time to combining a passion for plumbing alongside charity work. In the last 18 months, Luke has been involved in three charity projects where alongside other tradespeople he has volunteered his time and services to help those in need.

The third of the Yorkshire tradespeople is Jamie 25, who owns JC Plumbing & Property. He entered the industry when he was just 16 years old and in 2022 started his own business, which has already been recognised at a national business award.

Now each tradesperson will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If successful, they will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Hanna comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I hope my passion for decorating shines through and impresses the judges.”

Luke says: “I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.”

Jamie comments: “I take immense pride in what I do and go the extra mile for each and every customer; I hope that it’s enough to secure me a place in the final.”

Race to join the Hall of Fame

With the national award now in its the 15th year, each hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”