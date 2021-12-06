Tributes paid to two men, 20 and 18, who died in crash near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales as friends name them

The crash happened near Settle Golf Club

Aidan Tomlinson, 18, died at the scene and Callum Lambert, 20, later passed away in hospital.

Their car, driven by Callum, struck a wall near Settle and Giggleswick Golf Club on the B6480 at 9.15pm on Friday night.

Aidan was described as a 'true petrolhead' who often volunteered at motorsport events.

Hayley Colebrook said: "It's with the greatest of sadness that I share the news that one of our youngest members of our orange family has sadly lost his life. Aidan, at just 18 years old, first marshalled with us at the Spring Cup this year alongside his sister Shauna-Marie Tomlinson and her partner Ed Dobson.

Ed Dobson added: "Aidan was a true petrol head whether it was four, three or two wheels. If it had an engine he loved it. Aidan would always help out with the equipment van but he never got a chance to marshal properly. He will always be with us up at the Mount."

"We are all thinking of Shauna and all of Aidan's family and friends a this very sad time."

A friend of both men, Keelan Day, posted: "I want to dedicate my 21st birthday to two absolutely amazing childhood mates, Callum Lambert and Aidan Tomlinson. You may have already heard that these two gents sadly lost their lives on Friday night in a car crash.

"Me and Aidan lived on the same estate and every day went out and ridden bikes and scooters, basically forming our passion for riding bikes and the outdoors. A huge part of my life.

"Callum always come out to ride bikes also. Always coming out with us when he can. Riding BMX in Settle town centre and always being there for us. Doing crazy adventures. A character that will never be replicated or forgotten.

"This is only a fraction of the story but these guys are genuinely a huge part of my memories and them leaving this earth so early is devastating and heartbreaking."