The study has found that walking is now the most popular leisure activity amongst Brits and as it is an easy going activity, older people have been taking up the exercise.

Ahead of National Walking Month on May 1, Lottie.org has decided to explore which cities in England and Wales have the most senior-friendly walking spaces.

To find these results an analysis of each region by factors such as number of walking routes, gradient, sunshine, distance to care homes, air quality and amenities was conducted to identify where older people can easily embark on relaxing walks.

The city which houses the famous shopping centre, Meadowhall, has been named as one of the best walking locations for older people. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Here are the best cities for senior-friendly walks in England and Wales.

1 - Lincoln

Gradient: 10.00/10

Sunshine: 5.83/10

Care home distance: 8.33/10

Air quality: 5.83/10

Amenities: 3.61/10

Average rating: 6.72/10

2 - London

Gradient: 7.50/10

Sunshine: 6.67/10

Care home distance: 9.17/10

Air quality: 0.00/10

Amenities: 9.72/10

Average rating: 6.61/10

3 - St Albans

Gradient: 6.67/10

Sunshine: 7.50/10

Care home distance: 10.00/10

Air quality: 0.83/10

Amenities: 6.39/10

Average rating: 6.28/10

4 - Coventry

Gradient: 8.33/10

Sunshine: 5.00/10

Care home distance: 7.50/10

Air quality: 5.00/10

Amenities: 2.50/10

Average rating: 5.67/10

5 - Southampton

Gradient: 9.17/10

Sunshine: 10.00/10

Care home distance: 4.17/10

Air quality: 2.50/10

Amenities: 0.83/10

Average rating: 5.33/10

6 - Birmingham

Gradient: 5.00/10

Sunshine: 1.67/10

Care home distance: 6.67/10

Air quality: 4.17/10

Amenities: 8.89/10

Average rating: 5.28/10

7 - Bath

Gradient: 2.50/10

Sunshine: 8.33/10

Care home distance: 1.67/10

Air quality: 3.33/10

Amenities: 8.34/10

Average rating: 4.83

8 - Brighton and Hove

Gradient: 1.67/10

Sunshine: 9.17/10

Care home distance: 5.00/10

Air quality: 1.67/10

Amenities: 6.11/10

Average rating: 4.72/10

9 - Leeds

Gradient: 4.17/10

Sunshine: 0.00/10

Care home distance: 5.83/10

Air quality: 7.50/10

Amenities: 3.33/10

Average rating: 4.17/10

10 - Worcester

Gradient: 3.33/10

Sunshine: 4.17/10

Care home distance: 2.50/10

Air quality: 8.33/10

Amenities: 2.50/10

Average rating: 4.17/10

11 - Sheffield

Gradient: 0.83/10

Sunshine: 0.83/10

Care home distance: 3.33/10

Air quality: 10.00/10

Amenities: 5.00/10

Average rating: 4.00/10

12 - Leicester

Gradient: 5.83/10

Sunshine: 2.50/10

Care home distance: 0.00/10

Air quality: 6.67/10

Amenities: 2.22/10

Average rating: 3.44/10

13 - Plymouth

Gradient: 0.00/10

Sunshine: 3.33/10

Care home distance: 0.83/10

Air quality: 9.17/10

Amenities: 3.06/10

Average rating: 3.28/10

Yorkshire is represented twice in the standings with Leeds ranking joint ninth with an average rating of 4.17 out of 10 and Sheffield coming in 11th place with an overall score of four and had the highest ranking for air quality with 10 out of 10.

Co-founder of Lottie, Will Donnelly, said: “Exercise protects physical health and boosts mental wellbeing, making it important to leading a happy life.