The study has found that walking is now the most popular leisure activity amongst Brits and as it is an easy going activity, older people have been taking up the exercise.
Ahead of National Walking Month on May 1, Lottie.org has decided to explore which cities in England and Wales have the most senior-friendly walking spaces.
To find these results an analysis of each region by factors such as number of walking routes, gradient, sunshine, distance to care homes, air quality and amenities was conducted to identify where older people can easily embark on relaxing walks.
Here are the best cities for senior-friendly walks in England and Wales.
1 - Lincoln
Gradient: 10.00/10
Sunshine: 5.83/10
Care home distance: 8.33/10
Air quality: 5.83/10
Amenities: 3.61/10
Average rating: 6.72/10
2 - London
Gradient: 7.50/10
Sunshine: 6.67/10
Care home distance: 9.17/10
Air quality: 0.00/10
Amenities: 9.72/10
Average rating: 6.61/10
3 - St Albans
Gradient: 6.67/10
Sunshine: 7.50/10
Care home distance: 10.00/10
Air quality: 0.83/10
Amenities: 6.39/10
Average rating: 6.28/10
4 - Coventry
Gradient: 8.33/10
Sunshine: 5.00/10
Care home distance: 7.50/10
Air quality: 5.00/10
Amenities: 2.50/10
Average rating: 5.67/10
5 - Southampton
Gradient: 9.17/10
Sunshine: 10.00/10
Care home distance: 4.17/10
Air quality: 2.50/10
Amenities: 0.83/10
Average rating: 5.33/10
6 - Birmingham
Gradient: 5.00/10
Sunshine: 1.67/10
Care home distance: 6.67/10
Air quality: 4.17/10
Amenities: 8.89/10
Average rating: 5.28/10
7 - Bath
Gradient: 2.50/10
Sunshine: 8.33/10
Care home distance: 1.67/10
Air quality: 3.33/10
Amenities: 8.34/10
Average rating: 4.83
8 - Brighton and Hove
Gradient: 1.67/10
Sunshine: 9.17/10
Care home distance: 5.00/10
Air quality: 1.67/10
Amenities: 6.11/10
Average rating: 4.72/10
9 - Leeds
Gradient: 4.17/10
Sunshine: 0.00/10
Care home distance: 5.83/10
Air quality: 7.50/10
Amenities: 3.33/10
Average rating: 4.17/10
10 - Worcester
Gradient: 3.33/10
Sunshine: 4.17/10
Care home distance: 2.50/10
Air quality: 8.33/10
Amenities: 2.50/10
Average rating: 4.17/10
11 - Sheffield
Gradient: 0.83/10
Sunshine: 0.83/10
Care home distance: 3.33/10
Air quality: 10.00/10
Amenities: 5.00/10
Average rating: 4.00/10
12 - Leicester
Gradient: 5.83/10
Sunshine: 2.50/10
Care home distance: 0.00/10
Air quality: 6.67/10
Amenities: 2.22/10
Average rating: 3.44/10
13 - Plymouth
Gradient: 0.00/10
Sunshine: 3.33/10
Care home distance: 0.83/10
Air quality: 9.17/10
Amenities: 3.06/10
Average rating: 3.28/10
Yorkshire is represented twice in the standings with Leeds ranking joint ninth with an average rating of 4.17 out of 10 and Sheffield coming in 11th place with an overall score of four and had the highest ranking for air quality with 10 out of 10.
Co-founder of Lottie, Will Donnelly, said: “Exercise protects physical health and boosts mental wellbeing, making it important to leading a happy life.
“And if being surrounded by nature may help to engage elderly relatives, you could plan trips with them to experience some of Britain’s iconic walks.”