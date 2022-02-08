Two soldiers from Catterick Garrison die in separate incidents over weekend

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the army base at Catterick Garrison at 5am on Saturday after receiving reports of the “sudden death” of a 33-year-old man.

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, a second soldier died in Manchester, the Army said.

Two soldiers from Catterick Garrison died in separate incidents at the weekend

No further details have been given regarding the incident and British Transport Police are investigating.

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of two soldiers.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both soldiers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.