Tyson Fury in Thorne: Boxer mobbed by fans as he visits barber and cafe in Yorkshire market town

The heavyweight boxer got a haircut at local barber Super Cut on Friday and was pictured with staff at the Deja Vu cafe in Thorne, on the eastern edge of Doncaster.

He was in the area to visit a gym called Freedom Boxing where he trained young fighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was followed around Thorne, a former mining community, by large numbers of people and happily posed for selfies and signed autographs.

Tyson Fury is mobbed in Thorne

Among the fans pictured with him were service users and care staff from a local autism charity.

The Gypsy King's connections with Doncaster are well-known, as it is his wife Paris's hometown and they married there in 2008.