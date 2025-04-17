The new 2025 tour dates and times to see Vulcan XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been announced - here is the schedule.

The iconic Avro Vulcan’s huge delta-wing will be available for visitors to walk under and observe its functions as well as thousands more aircraft displayed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

At these tours, visitors will also get the chance to speak to the volunteer engineering team about what it takes to maintain a Vulcan.

There will also be many photo opportunities for you to capture the memory and all proceeds from the event will go towards helping to maintain the ‘Spirit of Great Britain’, Vulcan XH558.

Volunteers underneat the Vulcan XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Pic credit: Vulcan to the Sky)

Guests will arrive at their office, a brief journey away from Vulcan XH558’s location at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, at the beginning of the visit for a meet-and-greet briefing with tea or coffee, and present your e-ticket details for security pass to be completed.

The exact address where the tours will take place is: Unit 4 Delta Court, Third Avenue, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, DN9 3GN.

Then visitors will board the coach and take in their briefing, before passing through site security to the secure area where XH558 is parked.

Each tour slot will take 90 minutes at aircraft, which will include: an underwing tour to see names if applicable; ask the volunteer engineering team about the work currently being carried out on the aircraft such as changing oils, inspections, tests and minor repairs; time in the cockpit with a short talk from an engineer; and a look into XH558’s cavernous bomb-bay.

At the end of your visit you will board the coach and return to the meeting point.