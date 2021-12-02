Watch as herd of cows stroll down the M62 in Yorkshire, bringing traffic to a halt

Christmas shoppers travelling to Leeds on the M62 on Saturday afternoon (November 27) were stopped in their tracks by the animals.

An amusing clip filmed by motorist Jay McBride, 46, shows at least 10 cows strolling down the deserted motorway after leaping the barrier just before Junction 31.

The cows had leapt over the barrier just before junction 31

One cow can be seen attempting to jump the barrier to join the travelling herd before a man in a high visibility jacket is spotted struggling to herd the cows off the road.