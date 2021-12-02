Watch as herd of cows stroll down the M62 in Yorkshire, bringing traffic to a halt

Traffic was brought to a halt on the motorway after a herd of cows decided to take a stroll down the M62.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:58 pm

Christmas shoppers travelling to Leeds on the M62 on Saturday afternoon (November 27) were stopped in their tracks by the animals.

An amusing clip filmed by motorist Jay McBride, 46, shows at least 10 cows strolling down the deserted motorway after leaping the barrier just before Junction 31.

The cows had leapt over the barrier just before junction 31

One cow can be seen attempting to jump the barrier to join the travelling herd before a man in a high visibility jacket is spotted struggling to herd the cows off the road.

Motorists were treated to the sight of the cows causing chaos as they were forced to wait almost an hour for the animals to evacuate the motorway.

