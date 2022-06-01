Tomorrow (June 2) is the beginning of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.
Opening times for shops, supermarkets and restaurants may differ on bank holidays, so to make it easier for you, we have put together a list of all supermarkets in South Yorkshire and their opening times ahead of the four-day weekend.
M&S Simply Food, Doncaster
Address: Unit 14A Wheatley RP, Wheatley Hall, Doncaster, DN2 4PE.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm
Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm
Saturday (June 4): 8am to 8pm
Sunday (June 5): 10.30am to 4.30pm
Waitrose, Sheffield
Address: 1-3 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 8am to 7pm
Friday (June 3): 8am to 7pm
Saturday (June 4): 8am to 9pm
Sunday (June 5): 10.30am to 4.30pm
Sainsbury’s, Rotherham
Address: 1a Brecks Crescent, Rotherham, S65 3HZ.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 6.30am to 11pm
Friday (June 3): 6.30am to 11pm
Saturday (June 4): 6.30am to 11pm
Sunday (June 5): 6.30am to 11pm
Tesco Express, Barnsley
Address: Carlton Road, Smithies, Barnsley, S71 1UH.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 7am to 11pm
Friday (June 3): 7am to 11pm
Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11pm
Sunday (June 5): 7am to 11pm
Lidl, Mexborough
Address: Bypass Road, Mexborough, S64 8HU.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm
Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm
Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm
Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm
Morrisons, Hillsborough
Address: 699 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 2GY.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 6am to 11pm
Friday (June 3): 6am to 11pm
Saturday (June 4): 6am to 11pm
Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm
ASDA, Conisbrough
Address: Hill Top Road, Conisbrough, DN12 4TJ.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 7am to 10pm
Friday (June 3): 7am to 10pm
Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11pm
Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm
ALDI, Armthorpe
Address: Church Street, Armthorpe, DN3 3AG.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 8am to 10pm
Friday (June 3): 8am to 10pm
Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm
Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm
Tesco Superstore, Barnsley
Address: Wombwell Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74 9BF.
Opening hours
Thursday (June 2): 7am to 8pm
Friday (June 3): 7am to 8pm
Saturday (June 4): 7am to 10pm
Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm