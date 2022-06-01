What are the supermarket opening times for South Yorkshire over Jubilee bank holiday? ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons, ALDI, Sainsbury’s and more

Here is a list of major supermarkets in South Yorkshire and their opening times over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:42 pm

Tomorrow (June 2) is the beginning of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.

Opening times for shops, supermarkets and restaurants may differ on bank holidays, so to make it easier for you, we have put together a list of all supermarkets in South Yorkshire and their opening times ahead of the four-day weekend.

M&S Simply Food, Doncaster

Address: Unit 14A Wheatley RP, Wheatley Hall, Doncaster, DN2 4PE.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 8pm

Sunday (June 5): 10.30am to 4.30pm

Waitrose, Sheffield

Address: 1-3 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 7pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 7pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 9pm

Sunday (June 5): 10.30am to 4.30pm

Sainsbury’s, Rotherham

Address: 1a Brecks Crescent, Rotherham, S65 3HZ.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 6.30am to 11pm

Friday (June 3): 6.30am to 11pm

Saturday (June 4): 6.30am to 11pm

Sunday (June 5): 6.30am to 11pm

Tesco Express, Barnsley

Address: Carlton Road, Smithies, Barnsley, S71 1UH.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 11pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 11pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11pm

Sunday (June 5): 7am to 11pm

Lidl, Mexborough

Address: Bypass Road, Mexborough, S64 8HU.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Morrisons, Hillsborough

Address: 699 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 2GY.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 6am to 11pm

Friday (June 3): 6am to 11pm

Saturday (June 4): 6am to 11pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

ASDA, Conisbrough

Address: Hill Top Road, Conisbrough, DN12 4TJ.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

ALDI, Armthorpe

Address: Church Street, Armthorpe, DN3 3AG.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Tesco Superstore, Barnsley

Address: Wombwell Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74 9BF.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

