Freya Cox is the youngest contestant on this year's show. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Freya, who is 19 years old, has grown up watching The Great British Bake Off since she was just nine years old, and admitted that she never expected to be invited to join the show.

The psychology student is from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, and previously attended Scarborough Sixth Form College.

Baking isn’t her only hobby as she is an avid horse rider; these are two hobbies which developed after spending a lot of time with her grandmother.

She is a fan of plant-based products and she hopes to convert all traditional baked goods into vegan alternatives.

Freya is most looking forward to the creative, decorative side of baking for each challenge on the show, as she reveals that her biggest strength as a baker is perfectionism and focussing on intricate details.

The student and model admits that a former GBBO contestant was the inspiration behind applying for the show - Lottie Bedlow from the 2020 series.