Flood warnings and flood alerts have been put in place across Yorkshire this weekend.

A total of seven flood warnings are in place as of 8am on Sunday, January 15.

Flood levels peaked at 4.14m on the River Ouse this morning, according to the city’s Viking Recorder.

River levels are forecasted to continue to rise and peak around 4.3m over the weekend on the River Ouse in York.

Picture James Hardisty. A person from Lil's Bar & Bistro, clears debris from their flood barrier whilst only a few inches away rising flood water from the River Ouse, floods businesses and properties along King's Staith.

This is below the deployed flood defences, City of York Council has said.

Businesses closed on Saturday due to the flooding, as seen in photographs taken by James Hardisty.

The council is working closely with the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes police and fire services, as well as North Yorkshire County Council, Met Office and Environment Agency.

Sandbag barriers were constructed at Tower Gardens and Tower Street yesterday (Friday 13), together with a pump to clear water, while flood boards have been installed at Peckitt Street

Rising flood water from the River Ouse, floods businesses and properties along King's Staith.

Flood pumps and defences will be deployed for the Fordlands Road and A19 area in Fulford and levels will be monitored.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said: “We want to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to protect our city, as well as provide support and advice at this time.

“Our frontline teams have been deployed in line with our flood plan and flood defences are in place to help protect the city as river levels rise. Whilst the river is high we aren’t expecting at this stage to see river levels as high as we saw last year.

"We’re immediately putting in place the local and citywide flood defences ahead of time, and any resident or business at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place. We'll provide sandbags to communities at immediate risk of flooding – so you don't need to contact us.

“We’re also asking for you to please check on your neighbours and friends. York remains open for business but we ask that all residents take care to avoid flooded areas such as riverside paths and cycle ways.”

It comes after roads flooded and river burst their banks in the Yorkshire Dales earlier this week and the Hull Pot near Pen-y-Ghent completlely filled with water due to the heavy rainfall.

The River Wharfe burst its banks in Boston Spa on Wednesday.

Forecasters from the Met Office said that heavy rain will continue today and into the evening. There will be strong winds. Showers will continue on Sunday but conditions will become brighter, before more outbreaks of rain, the Met Office said.

This article will be updated with the latest flood news throughout the weekend.

Full list of flood warnings in Yorkshire

There are five flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency as of 8am on Sunday, January 15.

A flood warning means flooding is expected and people affected should act now.

Flood warning for River Ouse at Naburn Lock

Flood warning for River Ouse at York - riverside properties

Flood warning for River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

Flood warning for River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street

Full list of flood alerts in Yorkshire

There are 13 flood alerts in Yorkshire.

A flood alert issued by the Environment Agency means flooding is possible and people should be aware and prepare.

Lower Dunsforth Access

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Lune and Conder

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Ure

North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey

River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet

Tidal River Wharfe

Upper River Aire catchment