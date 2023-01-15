A total of seven flood warnings are in place as of 8am on Sunday, January 15.
Flood levels peaked at 4.14m on the River Ouse this morning, according to the city’s Viking Recorder.
River levels are forecasted to continue to rise and peak around 4.3m over the weekend on the River Ouse in York.
This is below the deployed flood defences, City of York Council has said.
Businesses closed on Saturday due to the flooding, as seen in photographs taken by James Hardisty.
The council is working closely with the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes police and fire services, as well as North Yorkshire County Council, Met Office and Environment Agency.
Sandbag barriers were constructed at Tower Gardens and Tower Street yesterday (Friday 13), together with a pump to clear water, while flood boards have been installed at Peckitt Street
Flood pumps and defences will be deployed for the Fordlands Road and A19 area in Fulford and levels will be monitored.
Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said: “We want to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to protect our city, as well as provide support and advice at this time.
“Our frontline teams have been deployed in line with our flood plan and flood defences are in place to help protect the city as river levels rise. Whilst the river is high we aren’t expecting at this stage to see river levels as high as we saw last year.
"We’re immediately putting in place the local and citywide flood defences ahead of time, and any resident or business at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place. We'll provide sandbags to communities at immediate risk of flooding – so you don't need to contact us.
“We’re also asking for you to please check on your neighbours and friends. York remains open for business but we ask that all residents take care to avoid flooded areas such as riverside paths and cycle ways.”
It comes after roads flooded and river burst their banks in the Yorkshire Dales earlier this week and the Hull Pot near Pen-y-Ghent completlely filled with water due to the heavy rainfall.
The River Wharfe burst its banks in Boston Spa on Wednesday.
Forecasters from the Met Office said that heavy rain will continue today and into the evening. There will be strong winds. Showers will continue on Sunday but conditions will become brighter, before more outbreaks of rain, the Met Office said.
This article will be updated with the latest flood news throughout the weekend.
Full list of flood warnings in Yorkshire
There are five flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency as of 8am on Sunday, January 15.
A flood warning means flooding is expected and people affected should act now.
Flood warning for River Ouse at Naburn Lock
Flood warning for River Ouse at York - riverside properties
Flood warning for River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
Flood warning for River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street
Full list of flood alerts in Yorkshire
There are 13 flood alerts in Yorkshire.
A flood alert issued by the Environment Agency means flooding is possible and people should be aware and prepare.
Lower Dunsforth Access
Lower River Calder catchment
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Lune and Conder
Lower River Nidd catchment
Lower River Ure
North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey
River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet
Tidal River Wharfe
Upper River Aire catchment
Upper River Ouse