Yorkshire beaches: Fascinating photos that show what dog-friendly beaches in the region looked like in the early 1900s compared to now

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:24 BST
We’ve had a look at photos of some of the most popular dog-friendly Yorkshire beaches back in the 1900s in comparison to now as the dog restrictions have been lifted last week.

The restrictions for dogs on sections of North Yorkshire beaches came to an end on October 1, 2025.

These restrictions have been in place on sections of Filey, Scarborough, Whitby and Sandsend beaches over the summer.

We have now taken a look at what these beaches - and more - looked like nearly 100 years ago compared to now.

Children on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay in 1937.

1. Robin Hood’s Bay in 1937

Children on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay in 1937. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The beach has a rating of 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor with 693 reviews.

2. Robin Hood’s Bay now

The beach has a rating of 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor with 693 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter

A man mending lobster pots on the beach beside Seaton Garth at Staithes in the 1930s.

3. Staithes in the 1930s

A man mending lobster pots on the beach beside Seaton Garth at Staithes in the 1930s. Photo: Historic England / Heritage Images via Getty Images

Staithes beach has a rating of 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor with 479 reviews.

4. Staithes now

Staithes beach has a rating of 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor with 479 reviews. Photo: James Hardisty

