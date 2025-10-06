These restrictions have been in place on sections of Filey, Scarborough, Whitby and Sandsend beaches over the summer.
We have now taken a look at what these beaches - and more - looked like nearly 100 years ago compared to now.
1. Robin Hood’s Bay in 1937
Children on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay in 1937. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
2. Robin Hood’s Bay now
The beach has a rating of 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor with 693 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Staithes in the 1930s
A man mending lobster pots on the beach beside Seaton Garth at Staithes in the 1930s. Photo: Historic England / Heritage Images via Getty Images
4. Staithes now
Staithes beach has a rating of 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor with 479 reviews. Photo: James Hardisty