A Yorkshire business owner will cycle 1,100 miles from Leeds Bradford Airport to Nice in France in a charity race to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com and avid cyclist, will embark on an extraordinary journey, cycling from Leeds Bradford Airport to Nice Airport on the French Riviera. He will be racing against an electric vehicle to raise funds for two charities.

Named ‘Yorkshire Beast Unleashed’, this ambitious challenge pits human endurance against electric car innovation and infrastructure. Mr Mansell will cover approximately 1,108 miles on his bike, including a gruelling ascent through the French Alps through ‘Col de la Bonette’, the highest paved road in Europe at an altitude of 2,710 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His rival business partner at EnjoyTravel.com, Steve Dennis, will navigate a 3,300-mile route through 20 countries in an electric vehicle (EV).

Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com completing his Yorkshire Beast Challenge in 2024. (Pic credit: EnjoyTravel.com)

The adventure starts on June 17, 2025, when both racers will set off from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Mr Mansell aims to cycle around 310 miles in just two days from Leeds to Dover before crossing into France. From there, his route will take him through picturesque countryside, daunting mountain passes, and diverse terrain to finish at Nice Airport.

Meanwhile, Mr Dennis will face his own challenges, strategising EV charging stops and navigating different road regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various celebrities will join the pair for parts of their journeys including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here runner-up and soap star Owen Warner, and Hollyoaks actor Billy Price.

Martin Mansell cycling 450 miles around Yorkshire. (Pic credit: EnjoyTravel.com)

Mr Mansell said: “This isn’t just a race, it’s a testament to human resilience and determination.

“We love pushing boundaries and bringing communities together with these challenges, and we’re excited for many people to support and join us for different parts of the race.

“Both Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters are causes close to my heart, and I’m proud to support their life-changing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never cycled such a long distance or at these heights before. The route is more than two and a half times the distance of the 2024 Yorkshire Beast Challenge around our region, so training over the next five months is going to be ultra-intense.”

Mr Dennis said: “Navigating 20 countries in an electric vehicle presents unique challenges, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to show how far electric vehicle technology has come.

“I want to prove that electric cars are a practical and eco-friendly option for modern travellers, especially when renting a car abroad, and supporting two incredible charities at the same time is going to make this journey really rewarding.”

Alzheimer’s Society offers essential support and funding groundbreaking research, which is a personal cause for Mr Mansell, whose father has been affected by the disease.